KGH nurse wins division at international pageant

Photo: Anju Krishnan Anju Krishnan in Dubai with her crown from Mrs. Global Queen in the international division.

A Kelowna nurse who wanted to step out of her comfort zone by entering a pageant in Dubai has come home with a crown.

Anju Krishnan was crowned Mrs. Global Queen in the international division of the Mumbai Global International Beauty Contest, which took place in Dubai on Feb. 25, 2024. Krishnan represented her home country of India and her friends at work were behind her all the way.

"I didn't expect it but yeah, I did it," says Krishnan.

Krishnan says she went through an audition process in Vancouver before being selected as a contestant.

The competition was over several days. Krishnan says it was more than a beauty contest.

"I was not expecting to win, I was just taking it as it was coming. But then at one point, it got pretty intense."

Krishnan says it was an arduous days long competition not unlike a reality TV show.

"I just did a costume that represented Indian flags and then just a classical dance. After that, we had a debate."

Krishnan says her family and friends are very proud of her and she says the only way she was able to fulfill her goal was through the help of her family, friends and her employers at KGH.



"I could only do it because I had such a good family and colleagues, I would not have achieved this without them."

The win came with a $5,000 prize and Krishnan has already donated half of her prize money to a charity that works with underprivileged people.

"I'm happy being back home. I'm still not sure what I'm going to do next. But I will definitely look into something globally."