Landlord says accused 'sacrificed' victim in 2021 Kelowna killing

Photo: Madison Reeve Police outside a home at 3451 Sexsmith Road on May 31, 2021.

The landlord who lived with both the victim and the accused in a 2021 Kelowna murder believes the killing was done as some sort of ritualistic sacrifice.

The eighth day of Lorence Williams' murder trial continued in Kelowna court Wednesday with Cornel Fisher continuing his testimony from Tuesday. Fisher rented the home at 3451 Sexsmith Road to both Williams and victim Thomas Chadwick in May 2021, and he lived at the home as well.

Fisher testified about finding Chadwick's body near the front steps of his home some time after 10 p.m on the evening of May 30, 2021. Fisher had just finished washing dishes after dinner and was getting ready to watch a movie with his then-girlfriend Katherine Reimer, when he went outside to check to make sure his vehicle's windows were rolled up.

Fisher said his first thought when he came upon Chadwick's body was that Williams' had committed the killing, and he told the police dispatcher that when he called 911.

'Setting up a sacrifice'

Fisher said he believed Williams had performed some kind of sacrifice of Chadwick, based on interactions Fisher had with Williams in his home in the days leading up to the killing. Two nights before, Williams brought Fisher to his room in the basement and showed him a glass of wine with a coin in it, with a red light shining into it. Fisher says Williams asked him what he saw.

“I said 'I don't see anything in this glass more than wine and a coin,'” Fisher testified. “He said 'I can see things in this glass that you can't see.'”

Williams and Reimer went down to his bedroom a second time later that night, and when Williams showed them the glass again, he said Reimer began to laugh.

“I said don't laugh, because I didn't like any of it. I'd seen those things in Jamaica before. I didn't want to be a part of that, because that's evil," Fisher said.

“As we left the basement and were going upstairs, Mr. Lorence [Williams] said 'I'm going to invite you and Ms. Katherine to a ceremony real soon' ... Every time you see people do those things, it's evil. It seemed like he was doing a sacrifice, setting up a sacrifice.”

Fisher also said he was concerned about bibles, crosses and shells Williams had in his bedroom, and he had previously shown Fisher a knife in a glass that appeared to carry some kind of meaning for Williams.

Fisher described Chadwick as a “sweet soul” and said he treated him like his own child. Chadwick had lived with Fisher at the Sexsmith home for several years, while Williams had lived there for a couple months.

Fisher called police the day before Chadwick's death with concerns over Williams' mental health.

“I called and I said this man is not behaving normally, he's out of his mind, he's going to kill somebody. I said that, he's going to kill somebody and then not even 24 hours later somebody ends up dead in my driveway,” Williams said.

“I believe he killed Tom. When he's setting stuff up like that, it's a sacrificial preparation, somebody is going to get hurt. Something is going on, it's evil.”

RCMP officers who responded to Fisher's call previously testified that prior to Chadwick's death, Williams had expressed concerns about voodoo and other “weird things” that had been going on in the house. He left the home, as Fisher didn't want him there anymore and Williams also said he was afraid to be in the home.

'A ritual for evil'

Fisher said he's familiar with Williams' behaviour from his time spent growing up in Jamaica.

“I'd seen these things in Jamaica before, like come on. I'm not going to take it too lightly,” he testified.

“I've seen people doing stuff with chicken blood and wine and stuff in glasses when I was growing up, I've seen that. My mom always told me to stay away from those things, it's evil."

Fisher expanded on his theory in a message to an investigating RCMP officer in October 2021.

“He was preparing a ritual for evil and he couldn't turn back. That's why he had to do what he did ... he had to because he raised it on himself to carry out the evil. He couldn't turn back, it's common practice in African Caribbean,” Fisher wrote to the officer.

“That's why he said to me and Katherine, 'I'm going to invite you and Ms. Katherine to a ceremony real soon.' He had this whole thing planned and he did.”

Accused of lying

During cross-examination, defence counsel Michael Patterson said Fisher had accused Williams of Chadwick's murder solely due to his “ritualistic beliefs.”

“You have spun a yarn, a tall tale. And you have wrapped your ritualistic beliefs around it, and then you're expecting this court to believe that some weird happening led to Mr. Chadwick's killing by Mr. Williams,” Patterson said.

“Don't you believe you're trivializing the death of Tom Chadwick with this fanciful rendition that Mr. Williams was engaged in this sacrifice ... it's a made-up thing Mr. Fisher.”

“If you think it's make-up, you can think that,” Fisher responded.

Patterson also challenged Fisher for telling police he was sure that a hat and glasses found near Chadwick's body belonged to Williams. Fisher conceded Williams had a similar hat and glasses but he couldn't be sure that it was his.

"It doesn't make a difference, Tom is still dead," Fisher said. "A hat is a hat."

"It does make a difference, Mr. Fisher, when you are lying about an innocent man," Patterson said.

"I'm not lying about anything," Fisher replied.

The jury trial continues Thursday. It's scheduled to last 44 days.