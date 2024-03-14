UBC Okanagan opens up research labs to show off new innovations in brain research

Photo: UBCO

If you are interested in learning more about how the human brain works, UBC Okanagan can help with that.

As part of Brain Awareness Week, the Neuroplasticity, Imagery, and Motor Behaviour Laboratory in conjunction with the Department of Psychology at UBCO is inviting people of all ages to stop by for a tour on March 15.

"Individuals of any age can visit various laboratory and classroom locations where the researchers and laboratory team members will take them on a tour and present some of the research that is ongoing in their laboratory," says Sara Klick a UBCO master's student and research co-ordinator.

Klick says she came up with the idea after her father was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018.

"I've been very much into community outreach and educating the public since his diagnosis."

Everyone is welcome but Klick is hoping that members of Kelowna's aging population will attend and she has organized a series of raffle prizes and free snacks.

The event runs between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Friday. Attendees are encouraged to visit the laboratory locations on a drop-in basis a map will be provided and volunteers will also help 'shuttle' people to the different locations on campus.

Klick believes communicating brain research to the community can help foster an understanding of how our brains work as well as highlight the ongoing research on brain-related deficits such as stroke.

"A lot of the presentations that are happening during Brain Awareness Week are all brand-new research that we have come out with in the last few months."

Attendees will be encouraged to participate by answering "easy" brain-related questions for the chance to win one of several raffle prizes from local businesses including, Okanagan Lifestyle, Oxygen Yoga and Fitness, Intrigue Wines, 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar.

"We are holding laboratory tours, ‘snack time’, and a small version of the ‘Brain Bee”, with the chance to win raffle prizes from local businesses, for the broader community, including several other neuro-related organizations," Klick says.

Dr. Daryl Wile will be presenting the keynote address at 3:30 p.m. which will look into the nuances of Parkinson’s Disease.

For more information or to participate click here.