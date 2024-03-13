'Tacos and Tequila' event coming to Kelowna

Photo: Unsplash

Calling all taco and tequila lovers!

This spring, Kelowna residents will be able to take part in the inaugural Tacos and Tequila event, celebrating Mexican culture, cuisine and camaraderie.

The event will take place at the Metro Hub in downtown Kelowna on April 27.

"With a vibrant atmosphere, delectable tacos, premium tequila, and live entertainment, it's the ultimate pre-Cinco de Mayo fiesta that you won't want to miss," said Christina Ferreira, owner of Impact Events.

Eight of Kelowna's bartenders will craft signature tequila cocktails, from classic margaritas to innovative concoctions.

The night will also feature a catered meal from Broken Anchor Catering, along with music from DJ Invizible.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Tacos and Tequila.