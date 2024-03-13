Event at Rotary Centre raises $5K for Kelowna Women's Shelter

Photo: Kelowna Women's Shelter

More than $5,000 was raised for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter at an event Friday to mark International Women’s Day.

The sold-out event, Stories & Art: No Longer Hidden, was held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

It featured twenty-one stories of domestic abuse and the artwork they inspired. The stories were portrayed as paintings, textile, poems, songs, and spoken word. There were also a number of live performances.

“The event would not have been possible without the bravery of those who shared their stories, and to them, we are thankful. We also express our gratitude to all artists who donated their time and talents to turn these stories into inspiring pieces of art,” said Michelle Dickie, executive director, Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

“We look forward to making this an annual event as the support from our community was resounding!”

Dickie also thanked event sponsors Odlum Brown, TJ’s Grazing and Roma Nord.