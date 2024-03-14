Okanagan Humane Society hopes raffle will help with surge in abandoned pets

Madison Reeve

The Okanagan Humane Society is on track to break a record for the number animals rescued across the region in 2024.

The volunteer-run charity is already at 151 rescue requests. Each request can include multiple animals.

The group has organized the Raffle to Rescue Animals to help support care for these animals.

"The rescue program represents animals that are outside, abandoned, stray, lost, and those animals are also in colonies... some of them," said OHS board president Romany Runnalls.

On average, each animal costs OHS $300. The funds go towards medical care, spay, or neuter.

In 2023, the volunteer-run charity had 590 rescue requests.

This year's raffle will go directly to supporting the rescue program.

Raffle prizes include:

One pair of 14Kt white solitaire earrings (value $3,950)

A vacation package to Revelstoke (value $3,000)

A wine weekend in Osoyoos including two nights at Spirit Ridge (value $1500)

OHS has been serving the Okanagan Valley for more than 28 years.

For more information and to take part in the raffle, click here.