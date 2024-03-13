PBR Canada’s Elite Cup bull-riding series returns to Kelowna

Photo: PBR

The best bull riders in North America will be back in Kelowna this summer.

The Professional Bull Riders will be bucking into Kelowna for the fourth time for the PBR Okanagan Challenge at Prospera Place on July 18, 2024.

The PBR, Canada’s elite Cup Series, is back in the Okanagan bringing some of the best riders and bulls in the business with them.

"For one night only, fans will witness exhilarating eight-second rides and wrecks throughout the unpredictable, action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous bull-riding athletes face off against their 2,000-pound opponents born to buck," says a news release from PBR Canada.

This is the only stop in British Columbia on the 10-event regular season for PBR Canada’s premier Cup Series in 2024.

Last July, Wyatt Gleeson from Sundre, Alberta went a perfect 2-for-2 to win the Okanagan Challenge.

After the win Gleeson surged from No. 20 to No. 10 in the 2023 PBR Canada Championship race, finishing the year as number 8 in Canada.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.. Tor more information click here.

The PBR Boots N’ Brews Pre-Party will once again be held outside Prospera Place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Featuring live entertainment, southern barbeque, and a beer garden.

The PBR has events in four countries and has been operating in Canada since 1996. The Cup Series debuted in 2016, joining the Touring Pro Division.