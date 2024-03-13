BC Transit digital payment system launches in Okanagan

Photo: BC Transit

There's a new way to pay for BC Transit services in the Okanagan

BC Transit has launched Umo (pronounced “you-mo”) a new electronic fare system which is now live in the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System, the Kelowna Regional Transit System and Vernon and the North Okanagan Transit System as of Wednesday.

"This new app will allow for contactless payment and new fare products that improve the transit experience by allowing riders to pick the best options for their lifestyle and travel habits," says a news release from BC Transit.

The new app was rolled out in Kamloops on Feb. 21.

BC Transit hopes Umo will improve the transit experience, giving riders the choice of using the Umo Mobility app or a reloadable Umo card as their payment method.

New Payment Methods

New payment methods include the Umo Mobility app and a reloadable Umo card. The Umo Mobility app is free in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

Transit riders are encouraged to buy a pass or load cash through the app, online at ca.umopass.com, at a vendor location, or through Umo’s customer service toll-free at 877-380-8181.

Once riders are ready to travel they can make their payment at the new onboard validator near the driver. Scan the app’s QR code or tap your Umo card at the validator and look for the validator’s confirmation message. You’ll know your fare was accepted when you see and hear the validation check mark and audible signal.

Umo introduces improvements and changes to some of the fare products riders use:

Cash Balance, an alternative to cash, is a pre-paid dollar amount loaded to an Umo card or app. A Cash Balance value is drawn from as riders take trips or purchase a pass product.

A digital transfer, removing the need to collect and retain paper transfer slips, is automatically applied to an Umo app or card at onboard validation. Riders then simply scan or tap their Umo payment method on their second bus within a 90-minute transfer window to continue to travel locally without incurring an additional charge. A rider will know their transfer has been applied by referencing a confirmation message on the onboard validator’s digital screen.

Digital 10 Rides, replacing paper tickets, is available via Umo at the same discounted price.

A new digital DayPASS for riders travelling on more than one bus in multiple directions throughout the day. A digital DayPASS provides unlimited local travel at the new rate of $5.00 or two times the single ride fare and is recommended for riders who make journeys that involve multiple transfers or return trips.

A new 30-day Pass, replacing the existing Monthly Pass, can be activated on any day of the month and provides riders with unlimited trips during a continuous 30-day period.

The final date for monthly pass and paper ticket fare product sales is still to be confirmed but BC Transit plans to provide riders several months to transition to the new Umo payment method.

"While it is expected most riders will find one of Umo’s new payment methods a more convenient option, cash will continue to be accepted for riders who prefer it," according to BC Transit.

In the future, BC Transit plans to enable onboard payments with debit and credit cards across the province.