Bring the sunscreen, plenty of sunshine for spring break at Big White

Photo: Gavin Crawford

The sun will be blazing bright at Big White Ski Resort for the start of spring break this week.

Senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall expects the mild weather in the forecast will add to the already substantial crowds. He advises visitors to make sure sunscreen and goggles are part of their gear.

“If you’re talking to people about coming up — suntan lotion, suntan lotion, suntan lotion! It’s unfortunate that people don’t hear that and there’s some serious sunburns going on when the sun comes out because it bounces off the snow,” says Ballingall.

He says the skating rink will probably be closed down before the weekend because of the warmer temperatures. The forecast calls for daytime highs of 7 C on Saturday and 8 C on Sunday, with overnight lows near -5 C.

The base at Big White is currently over 200 cm, including about 4 cm of fresh powder to start the week. The sunshine will be the cherry on top.

“All these little top-ups are absolutely fabulous for people who are in the resort right now, but everybody wants sunshine,’ says Ballingall. “The entire on-mountain residents and staff are itching for sunshine because it’s been a long year of low clouds, snow, whatever."

“We haven’t had as many sunny days but the next stretch of the next five days, it’s going to be brilliant.”

There’s a month remaining in the season, which was extended by a week to April 14, after a late start due to unseasonable warmth in November and early December. Ballingall says one of the biggest hurdles to Big White staying open later in future seasons is staffing.

“Even this year, extending the contracts by a week, we lost about 25 per cent of our staff. Their other jobs are starting in the valley. When the golf courses open early a lot of our staff go down to the hospitality in town.”

Still, he says they will have enough people on the hill through the closing weekend and for AltiTunes on April 5 and 6, which is billed as the biggest apres ski music festival in Canada.

“That’s huge for the economy, both at Big White and the Central Okanagan. This is a big festival with over 5,000 people a day. It’s huge.”

He expects to be slammed by locals this weekend. If you are heading up, arrive early to get the best parking spots, or wait until the first wave of skiers has left by midday.

Among the on-mountain events this weekend are the Moose Cruz, a Jr. Chef Challenge, live St. Patrick’s Day music at Globe and the 12th Annual Big White Fire Department Rooftop Campout in support of ALS Canada and the ALS Society of BC.