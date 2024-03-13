GEID and City of Kelowna sign agreement to merge utilities within three years

Photo: City of Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas and GEID Board Chair, Steven Bonn sign transition agreement

Operations of the Glenmore Ellison Improvement District will be transferred to the City of Kelowna over the next three years as part of a transition agreement signed by the two parties Wednesday morning.

The agreement, many years in the making, falls in line with both the city's integrated water supply plan and provincial government policies for improvement districts to transition to local governments.

“It’s the right time for an orderly and seamless transition,” said Steven Bonn, board chair of GEID.

“GEID is in a strong financial position and over the past several years we have completed all major capital projects required to deliver high quality drinking and agricultural water. The Board of Trustees and GEID staff are extremely proud of the legacy we leave that has allowed the Glenmore-Ellison valleys to grow and prosper.”

Under the agreement, the GEID will continue to run as a separate entity within the city for the next three year to allow time for the orderly transition.

As part of the agreement, a financial and asset audit was undertaken to ensure Kelowna taxpayers do not take on any undue risk.

According to that assessment, the city says in a news release the GEID is in a strong financial position and rates will not increase for city or GEID ratepayers as a result of the transition.

“We are pleased to be working collaboratively with GEID and share the goal of continuing to provide high-quality service and water that both GEID and city customers are accustomed to,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“Working together, we will be able to improve the resiliency of the system through integration of water supply connectivity and operations which are becoming even more important due to the impacts of climate change.

"Our goal is to create a model for orderly transitions that can be used by other improvement districts and local governments around the province."

The agreement brings a second independent water utility under the city's umbrella after the merger between the city and Southeast Kelowna Irrigation District (SEKID).

The city's goal is to provide drinking water to all residents of the city. Both Rutland Waterworks and Black Mountain Irrigation District remain as independent providers.