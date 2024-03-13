Look out for street cleaners as Kelowna's annual cleanup takes place

Madison Reeve

It's a sure sign that spring is on the way; street sweepers are out across the City of Kelowna.

Andrew Schwerdtfeger, manager of roadways operations, says sweepers have been active since January, but all 20 pieces of equipment are slated to hit sidewalks and streets come March 24.

Currently, crews are pre-sweeping arterial roads and bike paths.

Once the spring sweep program is in effect, sweepers will run 20 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Right now, we have about 12 pieces of equipment out and 20 or so staff working on a pre-sweep just trying to get ahead," Schwerdtfeger said.

Anytime temperatures are above zero, sweepers are able to head out.

"It has a direct impact on air quality, our water quality, safe travel for cyclists and motorists... it's a huge thing. We look at our streets all winter long covered in sand and leaves, and all we want to do is get out there and sweep them," Schwerdtfeger added."

Motorists, bikers and pedestrians are reminded to exercise caution around the sweepers.