Family of eight loses nearly everything in Kelowna house fire

Photo: Go Fund Me Shannon Mingo says her daughter and six children got out safely when fire damaged their rental home in Richter street, but they lost nearly everything.

A Kelowna family of eight is starting from scratch after a house fire last week.

Shannon Mingo has launched a GoFundMe for her daughter and son-in-law and their six children.

The Mendelsohns and their children, aged 1, 3, 4, 5, 7 and 9 got out safely, but most of their possessions were seriously damaged or destroyed in the March 7 fire at the home they rented on Richter Street.

Mingo says her daughter, Kim, was home alone with the kids when the fire broke out very “fast and fierce”.

“Thankfully the fire alarms notified them of the dangers at hand. Mom quickly sprung into action getting all six children and herself to safety. Unfortunately there was no time to grab any other items,” she wrote in her GoFundMe post.

“Everything other than I believe there was one or two memorabilia baby boxes that they got, and a book and I think a jewelry box that had an engagement ring,” noted Mingo.

She says the family did not have rental insurance. While they have a temporary place to stay currently, they will also be on the hunt for another rental large enough for a family of eight.

The children are doing okay after the frightening experience but they are missing things like stuffies and a special sweater she recently got for one of her little granddaughters.

“You know, little things like that. We just kind of keep reminding them that is what's most important,” adds Mingo.