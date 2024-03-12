Kelowna council voice concerns over property acquisition wording on Manhattan Point

Photo: City of Kelowna

Kelowna city council has endorsed a staff plan that would see six properties along Manhattan Drive designated as future park as part of the north end redevelopment plan.

Well, sort of.

Council was asked Monday to receive the report outlining how staff proposed to add two parks at either end of Manhattan Beach through the eventual acquisition of those properties.

If council accepted the report, staff would contact and meet the affected property owners and explain what the new park designation meant for their property.

Council saw the wording of the recommendation as an endorsement of the plan as presented.

Not an endorsement

"To be clear, we are not asking council to endorse this approach today," said long range policy planning manager Robert Miles.

"This report is for information. What would happen following this presentation is we would reach out to property owners by mail and invite them to learn more about the process as needed."

Miles says those discussions as well as other public consultations would form the north end redevelopment draft plan expected to come to council later this spring.

"If council had significant concerns about this approach we didn't want to send out letters to property owners."

"I have heard from most of them, and they don't agree with it," said Coun. Ron Cannan. "I have significant concerns."

"This is a little more than just for information," added Coun. Maxine DeHart.

"I think as soon as you send out that letter people will feel council has endorsed this. I think it is going to be sensitive to these owners."

Council eventually agreed to receive the report and direct staff to contact affected property owners regarding the concept for the north end plan and report back to council.

No change to zoning

Miles reiterated on more than one occasion that a park designation for a property does not affect what they can do with the property nor are they obligated to sell.

"They can do whatever the current zoning permits," said Miles.

"Designating property as park will not change the zoning. If the property was zoned MF1 and they were able to build a fourplex then they could do that."

Property owners could also sell to other individuals and not the city if they so chose.

As part of the proposal, land up to the high water mark would be used as a public walkway providing a connection between the mill site and Knox Mountain and City Park.

That, according to Coun. Mohini Singh has raised some concerns for property owners in the area who have enjoyed the beach as their own private beach, raising concerns about an "invasion of privacy."