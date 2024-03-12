Country Mixtape Tour featuring trio of hitmakers to play Kelowna April 11

Photo: countrymixtapetour.com The Country Mixtape Tour plays Kelowna's This Country Bar on April 11, 2024.

The Country Mixtape Tour featuring Andrew Hyatt, Shawn Austin and Tyler Joe Miller will make a stop in Kelowna next month.

The trio is embarking on a cross Canada tour beginning in Victoria on April 9 and wrapping up in Peterborough, Ontario on May 4. They will play Kelowna's This Country Bar at 274 Lawrence Avenue on April 11.

Along with featuring some of their collective hits, the tour will also showcase covers of some of the songs the artists grew up listening to.

Hyatt won the 2022 Canadian Country Music Association award for Rising Star. Last year he was nominated for the CCMA Album of the Year award for his EP Four Good Years. The title track from his newest EP L is For was the second most added track at Canadian country radio.

Miller had a strong of eight consecutive top 10 singles and was nominated for three CCMA awards in 2023 including Single of the Year. Austin was also up for Album of the Year last year, and his single Tailgate to Heaven was gold-certified.

“I’m looking forward to letting people see what the three of us are bringing to this show. There’s a brotherhood and cohesiveness to the experience, all while individually bringing our distinct sounds,” said Hyatt.

Tickets for the Kelowna show start at $81.21 and are available here.