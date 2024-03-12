UBCO engineering team wins the Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Competition

Photo: UBCO UBC Okanagan's Great Northern Concrete Toboggan team on the course with their winning sled.

A team of 28 undergraduate UBC Okanagan engineering students took home the top prize at this year's Great Northern Concrete Toboggan Race in Newfoundland.

Nearly 400 students from 16 schools across Canada converged at White Hills Resort in Clarvenville, Newfoundland.

The rules of the race are straightforward.

Each competing team is tasked to design and build a toboggan with concrete sliding surfaces, a safety roll cage and a mechanical steering and braking system. Each toboggan must weigh less than 160 kilograms (under 350 pounds) and carry five competitors.

For Katie Van Rooyen, a fifth year mechanical engineering student and team captain, the victory is a culmination of years of learning, hard work and determination, from the classroom to the toboggan course.

“I joined the club in first year and stayed involved all the way through my studies,” explains Van Rooyen, who will graduate with a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering in June. “Finishing with a win was an incredible experience for me, and for this team who have worked so hard to realize this goal.”

The concrete toboggan race is the longest-running national university design competition.

“This year’s sled incorporated years of learning,” explains Van Rooyen. “We started a year ago with a clean slate—a blank screen—but the design, concrete mix, brakes and other features were all heavily informed by what we’ve learned from previous years.”

The teams began planning in late winter, designed over the summer and built their sleds in the fall so that they could be ready for shipping across Canada by the end of the calendar year.

“The team was elated as we heard the final results,” says Van Rooyen. “We were all on our feet celebrating—it was truly one of the happiest and proudest moments of my life. It felt like the culmination of years of hard work.”

The next time Van Rooyen crosses a stage will be at UBC Okanagan’s convocation ceremony in June. She looks back with appreciation for how her design team experience and her applied learning journey within the School of Engineering have prepared her for a career as a mechanical engineer.

Dr. Ahmad Rteil, Assistant Professor with the School of Engineering served as faculty advisor to the team.

