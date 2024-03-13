Thieves use traffic control truck in series of thefts in Kelowna neighbourhoods

Photo: Contributed A Fox Traffic Company truck was spotted near the scene of more than one theft on March 8, 2024.

The Kelowna RCMP is investigating a series of thefts that appears to be linked to a vehicle belonging to a Kelowna-based traffic control company.

Images shared on a community Facebook group late last week show a pickup truck with a traffic direction arrow on the top of it stopped along Valley Road at Kane Road in Glenmore. The poster suggested the people associated with the vehicle had stolen a propane tank off a neighbour’s balcony.

Another resident posted a video showing two people wearing jackets with the hoods pulled up creep up the stairs of a building across from Save-On Foods at approximately 3:30 a.m. on March 8, 2024. One of the suspects can be seen taking a propane tank and then walking away, while the other suspect waited at the bottom of the stairs.

In Rutland, the One Stop neighbourhood store at the corner of Rutland Road and Hartman Road also posted to Facebook looking for clear CCTV footage after a theft and destruction of property on March 8. The post said a commercial road flagging truck was seen in the area.

Comments on the Glenmore posts said the truck appeared to belong to Fox traffic control.

Castanet reached out to the business and received a statement.

“Fox Traffic Company Ltd has been made aware of the use of one of its company vehicles in the commission of numerous thefts in the Rutland area on Friday in the early morning hours. Thank you to those who reached out to us via social media and email to inform us,” said owner Carmen Brunning, pointing out they are a family owned business.

Brunning says the company owners were not aware of the use of their traffic truck in the crimes.

“We would like to ensure our friends, neighbours and business partners that we have been in contact with the Kelowna RCMP, and they have our full cooperation so that prosecution of those responsible will result.”

“We do understand how property crimes can impact those targeted, causing loss of money and impacting mental health, and we are sorry for that,” she added.

As of Monday afternoon, the Kelowna RCMP said no arrests had been made in connection with the thefts.