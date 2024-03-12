District of Lake Country issues boil water notice for Beaver Lake water system

Photo: District of Lake Country Boil Water map

The District of Lake Country in conjunction with Interior Health has issued a boil water notice for all customers on the Beaver Lake source.

The notice takes effect immediately following the planned water system outage that occurred on Tuesday morning.

A map highlighting the impacted customers is attached, and an interactive water source map can be found here.

The District of Lake Country and Interior Health recommend that all customers in the affected area drink boiled water or a safe alternative.

Water intended for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, making beverages or ice, or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.

Owners of all public facilities must post “Boil Water Notices” at all sinks or drinking water fountains accessible to the public.