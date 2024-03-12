Kelowna council lobbying province as farmers face massive losses

Photo: Wine BC

Kelowna city council has pledged its support to the agriculture industry as it faces tens of millions of dollars in crop losses due to this winter's bitter cold snap.

At the close of Monday's city council meeting Coun. Mohini Singh implored her colleagues to stand behind the agriculture industry as they struggle to determine the extent of the losses.

"They are waiting to look at the buds at the end of April, but chances are the wineries are going to be looking at a complete 90 to 100 per cent wipe out," said Singh.

"We are talking big money here for our valley."

Quoting figures from a few years ago, Singh says the apple industry brings in $410 million and cherries $300 million while the wine industry brings about $3.75 billion in economic activity.

Need help

"As you know winery owners are looking at creative ways of bottling to keep up their stock and for that they need government support.

"The apple growers are saying they need a cash infusion to keep their farms in production."

Singh says the programs in place to help farmers only help with a portion of what they have lost.

"This is not a council thing but if we find ourselves stuck in an elevator with the Ministry of Agriculture I would highlight the importance of the agricultural sector and the impact it's had."

Letter of support

Mayor Tom Dyas suggested a letter to the Agriculture Minister local MLAs and MPs to shine a light on hardship the industry will be forced to endure as a result of the catastrophic winter.

"As a council I would like to look at a letter proposed to the Agriculture Minister so we could all lend our support to make it as strong as possible," suggested Coun. Luke Stack.

Municipalities around the valley may also be asked to lend their voice to help the industry through these tough times.