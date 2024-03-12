New concert fundraiser for KGH Foundation will have 'Woodstock vibes'

Photo: Contributed

Big White Ski Resort and a group of music lovers have come up with a new way to support the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation.

"Rock the Foundation presented by Big White Ski Resort, is an electrifying fundraiser aimed at raising vital funds for the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation," says a news release from the concert organizers.

The event, organized by a passionate group of local entrepreneurs, Including David Rush, will be held on an East Kelowna Farm in August of 2024.

"We're thrilled to bring the community together for a night of music, fun, and philanthropy. 'Rock the Foundation' is not just a fundraiser; it's a celebration of our shared commitment to building a healthier, stronger Kelowna," says Rush, chair, Rock the Foundation.

Organizers say, Rock the Foundation is more than just a musical extravaganza; it's a collective effort to enhance healthcare in our community. The entertainment line-up is composed of local performers, including local business professionals and leading medical professionals.

"The Kelowna General Hospital is a crucial asset for our city, our community of skiers and snowboarders receive exceptional care provided by our doctors and nurses. Family is the core of our resort principals and our team is happy to be a part of this fundraising event,” says Michael J Ballingall, vice president of Big White Ski Resort.

A few of the acts have already been booked, including No Girls Allowed, Bourbon Sprawl, ReX, and Three-Quarter Crush.

"The event is a testament to the power of community collaboration. Local businesses have joined forces with a shared goal – to make a positive impact on the healthcare landscape of Kelowna," says the news release and Woodstock attire is encouraged.

Tickets for the event cost $250 and come with tax receipts for a portion of tickets issued by the KGH Foundation.