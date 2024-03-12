Independent produce store, Old Town Market permanently closes

Photo: Cindy White The store at the corner of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road closed down last week.

An independent Kelowna produce store has gone out of business.

The Old Town Market, at the corner of Highway 33 and Hollywood Road in Rutland, sold fresh produce and other local products including farm-fresh eggs.

Shoppers who stopped by over the weekend were greeted by a sign on the door saying the establishment is permanently closed.

While there was no explanation posted on the sign or on the store’s social media page, an employee at a neighbouring business suggested the owners had run into supply chain issues.