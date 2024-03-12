Councillors unsuccessful in delaying heritage area densification bylaw

Photo: Google Street View Marshall Street property exempt from new legislation

Kelowna councillors Charlie Hodge and Ron Cannan led a charge around the city council table to try and delay the implementation of bylaws designed to add density to the city's heritage conservation area.

Turns out the rest of council disagreed.

In a 6-2 vote, council gave first three readings to several bylaw changes including those involving the contentious heritage area near Kelowna General Hospital.

"This is our chance to inform the community. It's on us as legislators to inform, we don't have to rush this through," said Cannan noting bylaws are not required to be approved until the end of June.

Cannan has been opposed to some of the demands being put on the city by the province to increase density across the city, especially those around the hospital and heritage conservation area.

Deferral on the table

Monday, he asked his colleagues to defer giving first three readings to the bylaw changes, asking that the city continue to have dialogue with the province to make changes to the legislation.

"I think there is a point where a hill to die on and this is it for our heritage conservation area."

Coun. Hodge went a step further telling his colleague the best way to lead on this issue is to say no, a comment that garnered a smattering of applause from heritage area supporters in the gallery.

"We are being asked to lead and I don't think we are leading at all," said Hodge.

"I don't think we're leading by saying yes. I think we're leading by saying no, not this time. If it costs us something down the road, so be it."

Saying no could cost millions

That something according to planning director Ryan Smith could be significant. While he was only speculating, Smith said defying the legislation, "even on a small scale," could have an implication when it comes to grant funding to the tune of millions or tens of millions of dollars.

Smith, who says staff have tried many different avenues with the province to seek an exemption for the area from density transfers to floodplain issues to no avail.

However, staff are looking at different ways to offer further protections to the heritage area over and above what has already been brought forward in previous weeks.

Heritage incentives

One of those are tools to incentivize the preservation of heritage assets within the heritage conservation area. Those bylaw are currently being crafted and will be coming to council as soon as possible.

"We realize this is going to be sensitive for that neighbourhood but excluding it of giving it an exemption wasn't on the table," said Smith.

"Whether we adopt this today, six weeks from now or three months from now, I think the direction from the provincial government will be the same."

Coun. Luke Stack, who is opposed to the hospital area being included as a transit oriented area, says he also disagrees with trying to fight the province on this legislation.

"It's in the best interest of us as a city to proceed and implement the legislation and bylaws before us today so we have time to continue to respond to our June deadline," said Stack.

"I don't think fighting the province and digging our heels in the dirt and saying we're not going to move is going to help us in any way, shape or form."