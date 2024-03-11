A violent repeat offender program in the Central Okanagan is showing results

Photo: Castanet/file Supt. Kara Triance

A provincial program born out a report with roots in Kelowna is showing some positive signs across the Central Okanagan.

The Repeat Violent Offender Initiative was started as an initiative taken from recommendations derived from the Butler LePard report on dealing with repeat criminal offenders.

Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance says advocacy work initiated by the city directly led to creation of that report.

"The report made several recommendations including some of those repeat violent offender programs, hubbing those resources, working in an aligned manner," says Triance.

"They align BC Prosecution Services, Probation Service and the police dealing with the same prioritized offenders and I am really happy to report that out of the City of Kelowna, our team developed the methodology for determining how we put somebody into that program.

"When the program was launched Kelowna got ahead of the work to be done in our region. We're leaders across B.C. not only prioritizing individuals for that but case managing those individuals."

Because of that work, Triance says the program is seeing results.

The local hub which includes the Central Okanagan has 40 spots for violent repeat offenders. Triance says through the success of the program, that number is expected to increase to 45.

She says the number of repeat offenders is much higher than that allotted number.

As of last month, she told council during her 2023 review 68 per cent of the repeat offenders were in custody, 33 per cent of those are on community orders for compliance which are routinely monitored by police.

Triance says the program works is an aligned manner with everyone around one table.

"Case managing individuals in a manner that sees consistency and brings the human back to the resourcing of this and to the justice system.

"You start to see personnel that are aware and have knowledge of the case history and the propensity of the individuals for a future to commit more crime and supports that are, or are not in place.

"We talk about bail reform being super problematic across the country with respect to the number of individuals released on bail. This is an opportunity to see some of those individuals held in custody for longer periods of time and serving sentences."

Triance says the there is a need to continue to do this type of work.

"We have seen significant results from this."