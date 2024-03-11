Philanthropists help launch endowment fund at UBC Okanagan

Photo: UBCO Terry and Mary Jane Flannigan

Kelowna philanthropists Terry and Mary Jane Flannigan have made a donation to UBC Okanagan to launch an endowment fund.

The couple’s gift of $25,000 was doubled by a UBC matching opportunity, creating a $50,000 fund to support aspiring elementary school teachers for years to come.

The Flannigans are no strangers to the world of education. Mary Jane is a retired elementary school teacher who taught kindergarten through grades one and two, and Terry is a revered fundraiser, now retired, who raised over $300 million to advance some of western Canada’s most prestigious post-secondary institutions, including the University of Alberta, Grant MacEwan Community College, Okanagan College and UBC’s Okanagan campus.

When asked about his impressive fundraising track record, Terry credits the many colleagues he worked with over the years. “I’m just an ordinary guy who happened to be lucky, had the right people around him, and we all worked well together.”

Terry was also recently appointed an honorary fellow of Okanagan College, recognizing his impact on higher education.