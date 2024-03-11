15th annual Swinging With The Stars Gala raises over $530K

Photo: Brayden Ursel

The 15th annual Swinging With The Stars Gala broke records with its fundraising haul for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

The event was held on Saturday at The Delta Grand Okanagan Resort ballroom.

This year's gala raised $536,000 and counting, surpassing previous years' contributions of $500,000.

“The success of the 15th Annual Swinging With The Stars Gala would not have been possible without the unwavering support of the community, sponsors, volunteers, and the incredible talent that graced the dance floor,” said Natasha Girard, executive director, Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

“The Central Okanagan Hospice Association extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved, reaffirming the community's commitment to compassionate care and support for those in need,” she added.

The fundraiser has brought in more than $3 million for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association since 2010, and the money raised this year will go towards their grief and bereavement program.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA's) mission is to offer compassionate care, comfort, support and learning to those who are dying or grieving alone within our community.