Welton Arms closing its restaurant and brewery due to financial constraints

Photo: Facebook

One of the many breweries that popped up in Kelowna’s North End three years ago is closing.

Welton Arms, located at 890 Clement Ave., announced on its Facebook page Monday it is shutting down its restaurant and brewery, effective immediately, for financial reasons.

“This wasn’t an easy decision at all, but due to the current economic situation, we were just not able to sustain them,” the Facebook post read. “Thank you to our loyal customers and friends we made along the way. It’s been a pleasure serving you.”

Welton Arms opened its production facility tasting room near Reid’s Corner in the summer of 2020, and then it moved into its Clement Avenue space on June 1, 2021.

It was one of several breweries to open around that time in the area, which is full of new developments.