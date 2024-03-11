Central Okanagan School District looks to raise busing fees $50

Photo: Castanet/file

The Board of Education of the Central Okanagan School District is being asked to increase busing fees by $50 to $450 per student for the 2024-2025 school year.

The board is expected to vote on the recommendation when it meets Wednesday.

According to a report the additional yearly fees, which are expected to bring in approximately $350,000 in revenue are needed to help accommodate two new routes anticipated to be added for next school year as well as the escalating costs for fuel, diesel and parts.

The district receives $600,000 in funding from the Ministry of Education earmarked for transportation, however the overall cost of running the system by the end of this school year is expected to hit $6.5 million.

The shortfall after busing fees and the ministry funding is expected to be $4.1 million, which the district makes up through its regular ministry funding.

The proposed 2025 shortfall is expected to reach about $3.9 million.

Additional routes have also been added. During the past three years, Transportation Services has implemented five additional routes. Ridership is anticipated to increase to 5,500 students for September 2024