A few days left to take part in Central Okanagan Food Bank raffle

Madison Reeve

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is hoping the community will once again open their wallets to support the second annual Pot of Gold 50/50 Raffle.

The raffle raised over $16,000 last year, and this year the COFB aims to double sales, offering participants a chance to win a significant cash prize.

"We are fortunate to get a lot of donations from the community, but we do need to rely on purchasing as well since we are meeting such an increased demand in the community," said RayAnn Gruza, communications coordinator.

In January, the COFB experienced an unprecedented surge in demand, with 9,097 appointments served, marking a new record for the organization.

Gruza says the food bank had just under 9,000 appointments in February.

"Right now we are seeing a lot of people having to remortgage their homes, and their mortgage payments are just so unattainable, and they don't really have any other options, so we are there to be that catch support for them to lend them that assistance when they need it," she said.

The 50/50 raffle ends on March 17 with the draw taking place March 18.

The food bank will receive 50 per cent of the donations.

To take part in the raffle and for more information, visit cofoodbank.com.