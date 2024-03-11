Fire destroys tents at Kelowna's rail trail encampment

Madison Reeve

UPDATE: 2:20 p.m.

Multiple tents have been damaged after a large tent fire at Kelowna’s rail trail encampment.

A resident of the rail trail tells Castanet nobody was hurt in the fire. The Kelowna Fire Department, city bylaw, and police arrived at the scene just after noon.

The fire department extinguished the fire shortly after arriving on the scene.

“We were just in my tent, and we heard some explosions, so we came out to check, and unfortunately, somebody... one of my neighbours down the way had a fire," said Erica Stewart.

One tent was completely destroyed, while at least two tents were damaged.

Stewart says tent fires are unfortunately pretty common this time of year.

“Without electricity, it’s really hard because you can’t heat, and it can get pretty cold,” she added.

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

A fire at Kelowna's rail trail encampment has destroyed a tent.

A resident of the tent city told Castanet nobody was harmed in the blaze.

Fire crews remain at the scene, putting water on the burned ternt.

Police and city bylaw are also in attendance.

ORIGINAL 12:20 p.m.

Crews are at the scene of a fire at Kelowna’s rail trail encampment.

Photos sent to Castanet show the fire putting up a large plume of smoke over the city. It appears firefighters have already doused the blaze.

Castanet has a reporter en route to the scene and will update.