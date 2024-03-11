Crews at fire at Kelowna's rail trail encampment

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE 12:50 p.m.

A fire at Kelowna's rail trail encampment has destroyed a tent.

A resident of the tent city told Castanet nobody was harmed in the blaze.

Fire crews remain at the scene, putting water on the burned ternt.

Police and city bylaw are also in attendance.

ORIGINAL 12:20 p.m.

Crews are at the scene of a fire at Kelowna’s rail trail encampment.

Photos sent to Castanet show the fire putting up a large plume of smoke over the city. It appears firefighters have already doused the blaze.

Castanet has a reporter en route to the scene and will update.