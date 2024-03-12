Three-year sentence for Kelowna man found with fentanyl, crossbow

Photo: RCMP Kyle Andrew Permes in an RCMP handout photo from 2019.

A Kelowna man who was under a lifetime firearms prohibition has been sentenced to three years in prison after RCMP found a crossbow and arrows in his home.

The search of a Kelowna home in February 2021 was prompted by complaints from neighbours. Police also turned up fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs, with a street value estimated at up to $35,000.

Kyle Andrew Permes pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful possession of controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a crossbow, contrary to a prohibition.

A firearms prohibition was first issued against Permes when he was convicted of unauthorized possession of firearms and careless use or storage of firearms in 2013. He also had several convictions for possession for the purpose of trafficking. A lifetime firearms ban was imposed after a 2014 trafficking conviction.

His criminal record also includes sentences for theft, break and enter and breach of probation.

While Permes was sentenced to three years, he was given 101 days credit for time. That works out to a net sentence of 813 days on the drug convictions and 182 days for the crossbow conviction.

The judge also again imposed a lifetime weapons ban.