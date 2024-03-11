Kelowna man dies in avalanche in Kananaskis

Photo: Rocky Mountain Outlook The Kananaskis Country sign along Highway 40 near the Trans-Canada Highway.

A 19-year-old Kelowna man was killed in an avalanche east of Mount Engadine on Tower Peak in Kananaskis Sunday afternoon (March 10).

Canmore RCMP said it received a report of an avalanche at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. After responding with Kananaskis Mountain Rescue, the investigation found two men were skiing in the backcountry when the avalanche occurred.

One of the men was able to dig himself out, but the second man was buried. The man's body was recovered and retrieved Monday at about 9:45 a.m.

“Kananaskis Mountain Rescue is recommending to always check the Avalanche Canada website avalanche.ca for weather and terrain conditions prior to any winter activities in the backcountry,” stated the RCMP release.

A special avalanche warning was extended through March 10 after first being made Feb. 29. The initial warning had the entirety of the Canadian Rockies, but the latest warning was for Banff, Yoho and Kootenay national parks and Kananaskis Country.

The extended warning comes as weak layers that were established in February have become buried in between 40 and 100 centimetres of new snow. With the weather forecast predicting warmer temperatures, it could lead to a greater risk of avalanches.

Avalanche control was conducted last weekend on Highway 742 on the East End of Rundle and some surrounding areas.

“We know backcountry users in this region will be eager to enjoy the new snow from the recent storms, especially under clear skies and sunshine,” said Avalanche Canada’s forecast program supervisor Ryan Buhler in a media release. “But the persistent weak layers that we’ve been tracking through February remain very active and easy to trigger. Any avalanche triggered on those weak layers will be large enough to injure and could even kill a person.”