Police ask for public's help finding missing Kelowna woman

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Krista Nicole Goodon

The RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a missing Kelowna woman.

Police say Krista Nicole Goodon, 37, was last seen on December 23, 2023, however, information obtained by police confirmed bank activity in February.

"Her family is particularly worried since they have not seen or heard from her since December, and they are concerned about her well-being," the Kelowna RCMP said in a news release.

Goodon is described as Indigenous, five-foot-five, weighing 161 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a large tattoo of flowers on her right hand and may go by "Nicole."

If you spot Goodon or know of her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2024-11687.