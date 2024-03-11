Comedy for a cause: Raising money for medical supplies in Ukraine

Photo: Kelowna Comedy Club

During a recent visit to Ukraine by Canadian officials the daily struggle to find medical supplies was brought into stark relief.

Major Heath Robson, the commanding officer of medical training for Operation UNIFIER, said “often medics in Ukraine are using things like doors as gurneys to carry the wounded”.

Okanagan charity the Bravery Foundation wants to bring some relief and laughs at the same time. It is hosting a “night of humour and connection” on March 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Comedy Club in Dakotas Pub. Proceeds from Comedy for a Cause will go towards purchasing medical supplies for Canadian volunteer paramedics in Ukraine and for a hospital in the city of Rivne.

Since shortly after the war began three years ago, the Bravery Foundation and Kelowna Stand With Ukraine have set up network to distribute resources, including badly needed medical supplies, helping deliver humanitarian aid to those in the greatest need.

Tickets for Comedy for a Cause for the Bravery Foundation are $20 and can be purchased here.