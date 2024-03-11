BC Supreme Court rejects SD23 bid for secret recordings

Photo: SD23

The third time was not a charm for the Central Okanagan School District in their bid to get their hands on an employee's secret recordings she made of several meetings.

The long-standing issue revolves around Michelle Noël, an SD23 field service technician in the IT department, who filed a human rights complaint against the Board of Education and CUPE local 3523. In that complaint, she alleges she was discriminated against on several grounds.

A hearing has not yet been held for Noël's complaint.

But during the complaint process, Noël disclosed she made audio recordings of three meetings. While the content of these recordings is not clear, Noël previously said they do not raise matters of trade secrets, public safety or contain sensitive information.

But the school district has sought an order for the disclosure of these recordings, citing “concerns about breaches of employment terms and rules,” and that the recordings potentially breached the privacy rights of the other participants in those conversations.

The school board says it wants to investigate the recordings to determine if Noël committed any misconduct, and then impose “appropriate discipline” on her if misconduct is found.

Early last year, the school board was unsuccessful in seeking an order from the BC Human Rights Tribunal, and the board was again unsuccessful in a Tribunal application seeking reconsideration of the matter.

When the district was unable to get an order through the Tribunal, it turned to the BC Supreme Court, applying for a judicial review of the Tribunal's previous rulings.

But in a decision made last December, but only recently published on the BC Supreme Court website, Judge David Crerar once again dismissed the school board's application.

Judge Crerar noted that previous court rulings have found that “extraordinary circumstances” are required for evidence disclosed in a human rights proceeding be used in another proceeding, such as possible civil litigation against Noël.

“The Human Rights Tribunal has special knowledge of the vulnerability of people making complaints to the Tribunal, particularly where that complaint arises in the context of an employment relationship where the consequences of making that complaint may be discipline or termination,” Judge Crerar said in his ruling, deferring to the Tribunal's decision.

He also pointed to the school board's “evidentiary vagueness” in its application.

“The board did not file copies of the transcripts of the recording. It did not explain who the other participants were in the meeting ... Without that evidentiary base, the Tribunal member was unable to assess the seriousness of the potential privacy breach alleged by the school board in its application,” Judge Crerar wrote.

“That assessment would involve a consideration of the persons whose privacy interests were purportedly violated, as well as the actual words recorded. Did Ms Noël record a banal conversation, or a person discussing something profoundly private? One cannot assess a privacy breach in a vacuum.”

Ultimately, Judge Crerar said he found no error in law in the Tribunal's decision that Noël’s privacy interests amid civil litigation outweighed the school district’s argued public interest.