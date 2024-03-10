Central Okanagan Search & Rescue K9 member killed in 'tragic accident'

One of the Okanagan's very good boys died in a tragic accident last week.

Chase, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue's first certified K9 member, was killed Thursday night.

COSAR did not specify how Chase died, only describing the incident as a “tragic accident” that occurred after team training on Thursday night.

Chase had been a member of the local volunteer search and rescue organization all his life, joining COSAR with his handler Terry Downs five years ago as the team’s first certified search and rescue K9 member.

Chase has been largely responsible for saving many lives across the Okanagan and B.C.

“Upon receiving his certification, one of the first searches that Chase was involved in resulted in him finding a missing hypothermic elderly subject, helping prevent a tragic outcome,” COSAR said in a Facebook post. “Over his time with the team, Chase was responsible for numerous other successful finds.”

In addition to tracking down lost people in the backcountry, Chase was also heavily involved in representing COSAR at community events and school presentations. COSAR says Chase has long been the most recognized and beloved face of the organization.

“Chase had an immense presence within the team. Not only did he bring an important skillset to the team on searches, he was always there with a wagging tail bringing smiles and comfort to teammates when times were tough,” COSAR says.

“As COSAR’s first certified K9 member, Chase is not only responsible for laying the foundation for the team’s K9 program, he has also set a very high bar for all other candidates to reach, including his brother Barrett who will carry the torch forward. Chase’s legacy within the team will carry on and his loss always felt.

“On behalf of the team, our hearts go out to Terry and Barrett for their loss which came much too soon. Thank you Chase for all that you brought to the team and the community. You will be missed but not forgotten. Rest easy, your watch is over.”