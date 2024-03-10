Central Okanagan Hospice Association hosts 15th annual Swinging with the Stars event

Hundreds of people filled the Delta Grand Hotel in Kelowna on Saturday evening for the 15th edition of Swinging with the Stars, a fundraiser to raise money for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

“We are celebrating 15 years with Swinging with the Stars and the energy here is absolutely crazy! We are so proud of our community for coming with us on this journey for 15 years, and tonight we have an amazing six teams who are going to show all of their hard work and dance the night away on the dance floor,” said Natasha Girard, executive director of COHA.

Girard tells Castanet the fundraiser has brought in more than $3 million for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association since 2010, and that the money raised this year will go towards their grief and bereavement program.

She says COHA is experiencing unprecedented demand for the number of individuals accessing their services, including children, youth and adults.

"The money this year is going towards helping to support those individuals, to enhance access for individuals, as well as build volunteer capacity and educational opportunities to help our community build tools that they can use themselves to be supporting individuals whether they are in their workplace or at home to be able to build confidence for individuals as well,” said Girard.

Aside from fundraising since October, six teams spent a number of months practicing their dance routine, all bringing their own personal flair to the dance floor.

“Oh my goodness, we have quite the lineup this year of six teams and all the dances are different. I think that’s what makes it so unique, is that all the dances bring such good energy and good diverse music and moves and upbeats, that’s what gets the energy moving in the room," said Girard.

"We know that it takes vulnerability to be a part of this event and it’s not easy to get up in front of 550 people to dance, so we really commend and we are so proud of every dancer who comes on board to push through their vulnerability because they believe in our community and they believe in what the Central Okanagan Hospice Association does.”

With a goal to raise $600,000 this year, the Central Okanagan Hospice Association is still accepting donations online and you can head to their website to make a donation.