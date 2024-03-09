Shadow Ridge Golf Club opens for the 2024 golf season

Spring has sprung in Kelowna as Shadow Ridge Golf Course has officially opened to the public for the season, and golfers are ready and eager to get back into the swing of things.

“Well this is heaven I would say. I love it! The course is in good condition, the greens are perfect, I have good company and I cannot say anything more. It’s just incredibly good,” said Ted Risko, Shadow Ridge Golfer.

Greg Semeniuk adds, “I’m from Calgary and we are under about a foot and a half of snow right now, so being here in wonderful Kelowna in plus temperatures and green grass with smooth putting surfaces is pretty awesome.”

Head Pro Mark Kitts is thrilled about the shortened offseason, saying the weather really swung in their favour and helped them open early.

“We opened today. This is a bonus, we were a little worried as it was -8 the last couple of nights and then last night it only got down to -2 or whatever and a little bit of cloud cover helped us out, and we were open here at 9 a.m. and 9:30 was our first tee-time today, which has been great. We have a full tee-sheet out there and so far there’s a lot of happy golfers," said Kitts.

“They’re eager to get out here. We are one of the more affordable places in Kelowna. For myself, I’ll probably wait maybe a few more weeks until it gets to maybe 15 degrees, but yeah, there’s a lot of golfers here who are itching to dust the clubs off.”

Kitts tells Castanet the grounds crew was able to get out and cut the fairways, cut the greens and apply a little roll to them today ahead of opening.

"They’re rolling pretty good today, is what I hear and I’m looking forward to hearing some more feedback from some of the golfers today.”

If you want to get out for some springtime golf at Shadow Ridge the best way to do it is to download the Shadow Ridge Golf Club app or you can always call the shop to book a tee-time.