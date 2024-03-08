Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre speaks to Castanet one on one

Rob Gibson

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre made a stop in Kelowna Friday on his way to Penticton for a scheduled public event Saturday morning.

Poilievre will be at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre Society at 2965 S Main St. Saturday, March 9 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

When asked why he has been spending so much time in the Okanagan Poilievre tells Castanet he has fond memories of spending time in the Okanagan as a youngster.

"First of all, I love it here. But secondly, common sense Okanagan citizens have had enough with an NDP MP who betrayed them to sign on and support Justin Trudeau. The NDP is keeping Trudeau in power so that Jagmeet Singh can qualify for his pension in January of next year. So they're putting Jagmeet Singh's personal financial interests ahead of the interests of the taxpayers here in the South Okanagan."

Poilievre is currently riding high in the polls.

According to an Angus Reid Poll released on Thursday Poilievre's Conservative Party has a 17-point lead on the Liberals in national voter support — 40 per cent compared to 23 per cent, with the NDP close behind the Liberals at 21 per cent.

The next federal election isn't expected until October 2025 so the challenge will be maintaining his party's lead.

"Work hard and share my common sense message, I can't take anything for granted. I have to remember that I'm owed nothing. So I'm going to the factory floors, to the coffee shops, to the farms, and to the neighbourhoods of Canadians to listen to their common sense ideas, and share my plan to bring home the country we know and love," says Poilievre.

When it comes to the Conservative law and order focus Poilievre says he would work to prevent violent, repeat offenders like Taylor Duek from being released into a community without any notice.

"Repeat violent and sexual offenders who are likely to re-offend should stay in prison. It's as simple as that. After eight years of Justin Trudeau and his NDP coalition partners, the most violent re-offenders are systematically and sometimes automatically released onto our streets to re-offend and re-victimize people. And that's, you know, the NDP and Liberals have unleashed crime and chaos in our communities. It's time for common sense conservatives that bring jail not bail, prison, not house arrest, and mandatory jail sentences for repeat violent offenders."

Poilievre released a video of Kelowna's Rail Trail homeless encampment that went viral in the summer of 2023.

Now the City of Kelowna has unveiled one tiny home shelter location ready to house 60 people at the corner of Kelowna's Crowley Avenue and Weddell Place. The second location at 2740 Highway 97 N is expected to open later this spring.

But Poilievre says the real issue there is housing affordability.

"After eight years of Trudeau and the NDP, housing costs have doubled, which has forced people to cram into basement suites or in some extreme cases live in their cars and tents. My common sense plan is going to require cities to permit 15 per cent more homebuilding per year as a condition of getting federal infrastructure money. Those that beat the target will get bonuses. Those that miss it will pay a fine. Less bureaucracy, more homes.

Secondly, we need treatment, not more drugs. The drug addiction crisis caused by Trudeau and the NDP, decriminalizing and giving out free drugs has to end I'm going to bring in treatment and recovery, not subsidized and decriminalize drugs so that we can end the addiction crisis and get people out of tents and into productive lives," Poilievre says.

When it comes to climate issues Poilievre says he would get rid of the carbon tax because he says it's driving up the cost of heat, gas and groceries. Instead he says he would greenlight green projects like clean LNG and build more hydroelectric dams, "we need to lower the cost of carbon-free alternatives rather than raising the cost of traditional energy we still need."

As for his message to the people of the Okanagan, Poilievre says, "let's have hope. I know that it's a miserable time in Canada. We're going to restore the hope that hard work will again pay off."