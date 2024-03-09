Accused killer in Kelowna pleads guilty in separate domestic assault

Photo: Facebook Brandon Davina

A Kelowna man who's been charged with the murder of a local woman was sentenced for a separate domestic assault Friday morning.

Brandon Davina has been behind bars since his arrest back in August 2023 for the killing of Brianna Jankauskas. While the 38-year-old was initially charged with manslaughter, his charge was upgraded to second-degree murder a couple weeks later.

But before the alleged killing, Davina had been charged with assaulting his former partner with a fire extinguisher. Friday morning, he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault with a weapon in that matter and was sentenced to three months in jail.

The assault occurred back on Feb. 15, 2022, a day after Davina and his partner had broken up.

In delivering her sentence, Judge Monica McParland noted the assault occurred after Davina's former partner had come to Davina's home with a female friend and demanded he return a Nintendo Switch to her, something he says he didn't have.

Davina told her to leave multiple times, threatened to call police and brandished a wrench, over a period of about 30 minutes. At some point, Davina opened his door and sprayed the two women with a fire extinguisher, before striking his former partner in the head with the heavy object.

The assault left her with a “goose egg” on her head and headaches. And in a victim impact statement, she said the assault has also left her fearful for her life.

But defence counsel Laura McPheeters noted the victim's fear of Davina may be in part due to the subsequent murder charge he now faces, a fact she said Judge McParland shouldn't consider in sentencing on the assault charge.

“[McPheeters is] indicating that [the victim] is most certainly aware of the other very serious charge that Mr. Davina faces and somehow that may be impacting the lasting effects that she feels, and perhaps contributes to some of her feelings with respect to her worry, the fear that he will kill her,” Judge McParland noted in her sentencing decision .

“I have to sentence Mr. Davina for the facts before me, the circumstances before me, the events before me, and only that.”

While the defence sought a sentence of 14-28 days, Judge McParland disagreed with McPheeters' characterization of the assault as on the “lower end of the range” of assaults with a weapon. As a result, she sentenced Davina to a 90-day jail sentence, followed by 18 months of probation.

With enhanced credit for time served – using up 59 days of real time served – Davina has already served his sentence for the assault. But he'll remain behind bars as he awaits trial on his murder charge.

That matter continues to wind its way through the courts, with his next appearance scheduled for next week. Trial dates have yet to be set.

Jankauskas' stepfather Stephen Enns attended Friday's court date with a large group of Jankauskas' friends and family. Following the sentencing, he said the 90-day sentence doesn't seem like enough, but he's trying to look on the bright side.

“The nice thing is, it's 60 days that don't count to our time served,” Enns said. “I felt really sorry for the gal ... I felt sad for her. I know she's scared and I know there are probably a lot more women out there who are.”

Enns lamented the fact it has taken more than two years for Davina to be sentenced for the assault.

“Our court system is so slow,” he said. “Obviously if he would have been charged, convicted and had his time in jail, with some probation that didn't allow him to do certain things, then maybe Brianna wouldn't have been a victim, I don't know.”

In December, Enns told Castanet that Jankauskas was on her first date with Davina on the night she died, after meeting him on a dating app.