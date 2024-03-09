Okanagan film and TV industry to hold third forum in March

Photo: Rob Gibson

The Okanagan TV and film industry is holding its third industry forum this March.

Damon Gregory of EMC Studios says the two previous events were very successful and the demand for more events is strong.

Film and TV production in the Okanagan has been on the rise and industry experts are hoping to capitalize on the growth by attracting and training new recruits.

The event will take place March 16, 2024, from 12-5 p.m. at Kelowna Film Studios located at 100-1516 Keehn Rd. in Kelowna.

"The Okanagan TV/Film Industry Forum is a collaborative initiative designed to inform the community of the tremendous positive impact that this rapidly growing industry has on our local economy, businesses and employment," says a news release.

The event will also offer an in-depth look at career opportunities on both sides of the camera and how to best get started or advance in the industry.

