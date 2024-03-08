Central Okanagan Food Bank takes over operation of school meal program

Photo: Hope for the Nations The Central Okanagan Food Bank is taking over operation of the Food for Thought program in Central Okanagan schools.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is taking over operation of a program that feeds thousands of students in Kelowna-area schools.

Food for Thought was launched in 2009 and was run for years by Canadian NGO Hope for the Nations. It bought and distributed breakfasts and backpack grocery hampers to schools within School District #23 with the help of dozens of volunteers. The transition is now underway for the program to be fully managed by the food bank.

"We are grateful for Hope for the Nations' generous support over the years, ensuring thousands of children start their school days with nutritious meals so they can learn," said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Schools/CEO. "We look forward to coordinating with the local food bank to build on community-based food security efforts and expand this program to more students."

The executive director of Hope for the Nations said it has been an honour to deliver Food for Thought and to see its positive impact on students in the Okanagan. "As we transition the program to the food bank, we are confident the program will continue to thrive under their guidance," added Patricia Phillips.

“We are thrilled to partner with Central Okanagan Public Schools, and we are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by Hope for the Nations," said Trevor Moss, CEO of the Central Okanagan Food Bank. "We are determined to carry their dedication forward and make a lasting impact on the lives of thousands of students throughout the Central Okanagan.”

Much of the funding for the program comes through the provincial government’s Feeding Futures initiative, but also through other community fundraising efforts. Moss says the 70 volunteers will be making the transition as well, showing their dedication to the program.

“We feed about 1,500 kids overall in the district in a day, so thousands a week, because it’s not always the same kids,” said Kaardal.

"The board wholeheartedly thanks the many dedicated volunteers who selflessly give their time and resources to make a tremendous difference to our learners," said Lee-Ann Tiede, chairperson for the Central Okanagan Board of Education. "We look forward to this program continuing to grow and reach more children and families in our community."