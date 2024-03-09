Owner of business sub-contracted to monitor Dueck says contract has been cancelled

Photo: RCMP Police photos of Taylor Dueck with different hair length and facial hair.

The owner of Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd. wants to clarify some of the details around her company's involvement with repeat child predator Taylor Dueck.

Dueck is alleged to have victimized an 11-year-old girl at a Kelowna equestrian facility on Feb. 9 while in the care of Community Living British Columbia and its sub-contractor Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd.

But Personal Lifestyle Support owner Tamara Papineau says by the time they took over Dueck's file in late November, the details and protocols around his visits to the equestrian centre were already in place.

"I think November 26, 27th, might have been his first day of support with us after the referral came in," she said.

Dueck began taking riding lessons at the facility in September 2023, according to the facility's owner.

Papineau says she knew Dueck had a history of sexual offences but maintains she was not made aware of the full extent of his history. She adds that she was not at liberty to share that information with anyone else due to privacy issues related to the contract.

Community Living BC said Wednesday it was placing all its contracts with Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd. under review and an internal investigation may lead to the termination of all contracts with the service provider.

Papineau says their contract with Dueck has already been terminated.

"We've been given notice that we won't be continuing on with the contract. One of those reasons is because nobody knows his future," Papineau said.

Dueck is currently in custody, but following a bail hearing Wednesday, a judge is expected to decide on whether he's released or not by next week.

Also Wednesday, Premier David Eby said the provincial government will hold “accountable” whoever was responsible for placing a child sex offender at a Kelowna equestrian centre. The government has opened its own investigation.

“At every level, this was a massive failure of judgment,” Eby said.

Papineau takes issue with Eby's characterization.

"Well, because Eby called us incompetent and negligent, I think people are looking at us as an agency that didn't give a crap about the individual's safety and the community's safety. Which is not true," Papineau says.

"I also want to say again, my heart goes out to the young girl, to the family, to everybody involved. This should have never happened."

Papineau says she has already implemented changes to her business operations that will now include spot checks to ensure this never happens again.

"I really don't want to speak on our employees. What the employee might have done, didn't do. I just want to say we had in place the policies and the procedures. Our employees sign off on a code of ethics, policies, and cell phone policies, the conditions of the individual were in his file and should have been followed," says Paineau.

Like the owner of the equestrian facility in question, Papineau feels her business and reputation are under siege for a decision she did not make. She said she's been receiving numerous harassing phone calls.

"They're not threats, but I'm being, you know, people calling, telling me to 'f**k off' and 'go f**k myself.'"

It is still not known what agency failed to inform the general public about Dueck's release into Kelowna. His previous release was announced by the Abbotsford Police Department.

Papineau says she is unclear on why Dueck's case did not meet the threshold to notify the community either.

"I wasn't even aware of that, I always thought everybody had to be [notified]," Papineau says. "I didn't think people didn't meet that threshold. I don't know what that would look like. You're a sexual offender, but not a bad enough one ... that puzzles [me]. I wouldn't have thought that was done."

Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP previously told Castanet the detachment "sought" a public interest disclosure about Dueck, "however the threshold was not met in this case based on the totality of the circumstances."

It's not clear who made that determination, but Gauthier said, "I encourage you to reach out to BC Corrections on this matter."