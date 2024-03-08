Construction set to begin on $12 million Bertram Street overpass

Photo: Contributed

Ground was officially broken on the $12 million Bertram Street overpass Friday morning.

When finished in the fall it will span across Harvey Avenue just west of Richter Street connecting residents on the south side of the highway with downtown.

The overpass was one of several conditions imposed on the city by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure when it signed off on the Central Green project more than a decade ago.

"We are grateful we are here," said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas of the project that stalled two years ago after bids on the project came in at more than double the $5.5 million budget.

"It's important we advance this to slow the number of crossings on Highway 97 to allow for more transportation to move more efficiently so, we are grateful.

"We looked at the accessibility and put a grade on it of four per cent so that was extremely important where the overpass lands on both sides."

Costs continued to rise

When the overpass was first requested by the province it was estimated to cost about $3 million, although at the time it was anticipated the project would be more than a decade out.

The city eventually went to tender in late 2021 for the then $5.5 million project but pulled that when the bids came in at twice the budget.

"The city had to regroup on this project," infrastructure general manager Mac Logan said Friday.

"We went through a second competitive process and hired a combined team of engineers and general contractors to redesign, and incorporate new accessibility standards to respond to recent construction cost inflation and to look at the design to de-risk the project by removing design approaches and materials that were prone to cost inflation of logistics challenges."

The federal government is providing $3.9 million in federal gas tax money toward the $12 million overpass.

The city is using $7 million from the provincial Growing Communities Fund with the remaining $1.21 coming from city reserves.

Off-site build

Concrete columns to support the overpass are expected to begin rising from both ends of the overpass within the next four to five weeks.

The actual overpass span itself will be assembled in the empty lot at the corner of Harvey and Pandosy.

It will be lifted into place overnight once everything is complete sometime in early fall.