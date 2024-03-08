Formula 3 driver Nicole Havrda talks women in automotive at Kelowna Mercedes Benz

Formula 3 driver Nicole Havrda was in Kelowna Thursday for the grand opening of the new Mercedes Benz dealership, helping inspire the next generation of young women who have a career interest in the automotive sector.

Havrda, 17, hails from Vancouver Island and welcomed a group of young women from Big Brothers Big Sisters to the dealership, showing them a movie on F3 racing while also sharing her journey into professional racing.

“I’m basically going to try and tell them my story and a bit about myself so it connects more as well as just trying to inspire them the best I can. Just say you can go do it. That’s all I’ve got to say. It’s very important for them to know that in a male-dominated world and industry, that they can go do it as well,” said Havrda.

Originally determined to become an Olympic swimmer, everything changed for Havrda when her father took her to a Formula 1 race where she immediately fell in love with motorsports and the rush of being behind the wheel of a speeding car.

“Last year I won the Formula 3 Western Championship, which was a huge accomplishment for me and my team," she said, explaining she was the first female driver to do so.

Growing up, Havrda knew the importance of having a role model to look up to. For her it has always been Danica Patrick, a former professional race car driver, as she believes their stories have similar paths.

Pamela Pearson, Kelowna Mercedes Benz director of operations, says there is a place for women in the automotive sector and she’s doing what she can to make that possible.

"I started in sales and I realized that wasn’t a job I wanted to do for the rest of my life, but thankfully the owner saw something in me to continue having me be a part of the team. And after 15 years I am the director of operations," said Pearson.

"So now I have a team full of females. We have females in every department in the dealership."

If you want to check out Kelowna Mercedes Benz, it’s located at 2580 Enterprise Way, across from Walmart.