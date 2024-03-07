Kelowna firefighters stop house fire on Richter Street

Photo: Castanet

The Kelowna Fire Department knocked down a structure fire Thursday afternoon on Richter Street.

Crews were called at 2:30 p.m. to the 2000 block of Richter St.

“First arriving officer reported smoke showing from the rear of the structure of a single-story residential home. The fire was quickly knocked down by first arriving crews, but the interior of the structure sustained heavy damage,” said platoon captain Chris Zimmermann.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

One adult and six children were home at the time and were alerted by a working smoke detector. All occupants made it out safely without injury.

Three fire engines, a safety unit, rescue unit and command unit consisting of 15 crew members responded to the incident.