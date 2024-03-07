Water shutdown planned for March 12 impacting 329 Lake Country properties

Photo: District of Lake Country Map shows water shutdown area.

More than 300 properties in Lake Country will be without water on Tuesday due to planned maintenance.

The District of Lake Country says crews will be replacing an water main line valve at the intersection of Camp and Bond roads on March 12.

The work will force the shutdown of water to 329 properties from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mailed notice has been given to these properties and digital signboards have been placed at key access points to the areas affected.

Due to the large shutdown area, a precautionary boil water notice will be issued for all customers on the distribution system for the Beaver Lake water source once water is restored. This notice will remain in effect until laboratory testing confirms no risks to public health are present, and results have been reviewed by Interior Health.

“It is recommended that affected households ensure water is available for personal use during the outage. Please note that the potable water station in the Winfield Arena parking lot is closed for the season,” said the municipality in a news release.

When the water service is restored, it is common for water to appear cloudy/discoloured. This is normal following major work on the water distribution system. As water is drained from the system the empty space is filled with air. As the mains are refilled it is common for some of this air to get trapped inside. When taps are run, the air escapes through a mixture with water appearing discoloured, cloudy, or even “milky”.

This may persist for several days following restoration of water services and it is suggested that you run an outside tap or bathtub faucets to flush the air from your internal plumbing.