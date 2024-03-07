Building heights to rise in Rutland, Pandosy urban centres

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna is proposing significant changes to its building heights maps within the 2040 Official Community Plan.

Planning staff is bringing forward changes that would significantly alter building heights within the Pandosy and Rutland neighbourhoods.

The changes are a direct reflection of provincial legislation which allows for buildings of up to 12 storeys within a certain distance of transit oriented areas.

The additional height being requested by planning staff would increase building heights in the Okanagan College area of the Pandosy neighbourhood and around Highway 33 and the Shepherd Road bus loop in Rutland.

Pandosy changes

Changes in the Pandosy urban centre would see the entire Okanagan College campus move from six to 12 storeys with the corresponding area south of KLO across from the college also being changed from six to 12 storeys.

The remainder of the Pandosy map would remain the same with eight storeys allowed along the Pandosy and Lakeshore corridor, six storeys both east and west of Pandosy and Lakeshore and two small pockets allowing up to 14 storeys.

Rutland changes

Changes in the Rutland centre are more significant with several areas being upgraded from six to 12 storeys.

Presently 12 storey buildings are allowed along the north side of Highway 33 to Shepherd Road and between Rutland Road North and Dougall Road.

The new map would allow 12 storeys on the south side of the highway between Park and Dougall roads and along a large section of Dougall just past McIntosh Road.

City council will be asked to give first reading to the changes Monday afternoon.