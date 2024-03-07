'I would have said no': Kelowna equestrian facility owner says she was not told of child predator's past

Photo: RCMP Police photos of Taylor Dueck with different hair length and facial hair.

The owner of the Kelowna equestrian centre where Taylor Dueck, a repeat child predator, its alleged to have victimized an 11-year-old girl says she had no idea about the man's past criminal history.

Dueck, 29, was arrested last month and charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and breach of probation, following an alleged incident Feb. 9.

"Our farm manager did everything right. He called 9-1-1 immediately," said the owner of equestrian centre, who is not being named to respect the publication ban protecting the identity of the victim.

It wasn't until the next day, Feb. 10, that the RCMP informed the owner about Dueck's long history of violent sexual offences. Dueck is well known to police as he has been the subject of multiple previous public warnings, but not when he was recently released into Kelowna.

"Horrific. One of the most horrific moments in my life. A little girl got hurt here," the owner said.

Questions remain unanswered as to why the equestrian centre was not given all the information about Dueck's past—which includes at least five sexual offences involving children— before he was allowed to take horse riding classes with other patrons, including children.

"Had I been given all the facts and allowed to make a decision, I would have said no," said the owner.

She said there was nothing in Dueck's behaviour or actions that set off any alarm bells prior to the alleged assault. Dueck began taking riding lessons at the facility in September 2023 and in the months leading up to the alleged assault, built a rapport with many of the members of the riding club who had no idea of his past.

Once she learned of the Feb. 9 incident and Dueck's history, she says she felt betrayed by the liaison from Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd., the subcontractor working for Community Living BC who was responsible for monitoring Dueck.

The Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd. liaison also did not participate in the riding lessons, the owner said, and on the day of the alleged incident was sitting in their car in the parking lot.

"I don't know if she really even fully understood her job. But that is the concern. Do they deal with highly dangerous criminals? I don't think so and I don't think that's their typical scope of work," the owner said.

The owner said Dueck was presented to her by representative of Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd. as someone new to the community who had developmental challenges and needed support. Dueck has fetal alcohol syndrome.

"I didn't see the harm. We thought he was a vulnerable person," the owner said.

Castanet News reached out to Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd. for comment.

"I have a lot to say and add to this situation, I had been directed by Community Living BC to not comment, but due to the slander and defamation of character I have asked CLBC if I am now able to make a statement," said owner Tamara Papineau. "I will follow up with once I have heard if that is OK."

Community Living BC said Wednesday it was placing its contracts with Personal Lifestyle Support Ltd. under review and an internal investigation may led to the termination of all contacts with the service provider.

Also Wednesday, Premier David Eby said the provincial government will hold “accountable” whoever was responsible for placing a child sex offender at a Kelowna equestrian centre. The government has opened its own investigation.

“At every level, this was a massive failure of judgment,” Eby said.

It is still not known what agency failed to inform the general public about Dueck's release into Kelowna. His previous release was announced by the Abbotsford Police Department.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP previously told Castanet the detachment "sought" a public interest disclosure about Dueck, "however the threshold was not met in this case based on the totality of the circumstances."

It's not clear who made that determination, but Gauthier said, "I encourage you to reach out to BC Corrections on this matter."