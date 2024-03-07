Accused in 2021 homicide told police he was concerned about voodoo the day before alleged killing

Photo: Madison Reeve Police outside a home at 3451 Sexsmith Road on May 31, 2021.

The accused in a 2021 Kelowna killing told police he was very concerned about voodoo and "weird things" going on in his house, the day before he allegedly killed his roommate.

Two Kelowna RCMP officers who attended Lorence Williams' house for a wellness check on May 29, 2021 testified at Williams' murder trial Thursday. Williams has been in custody since May 31, 2021, after he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Thomas Chadwick.

Williams' jury trial began Monday, with the Crown alleging Williams hit Chadwick multiple times to the head with a piece of decorative edging wood on the evening of May 30, killing him.

Chadwick and Williams had been roommates at 3451 Sexsmith Road, where the killing is alleged to have occurred. But on May 29, the day before the alleged murder, police attended the home twice over concerns about Williams' mental state.

Const. Daniel Fortier of the Kelowna RCMP Police and Crisis Team took to the stand Thursday morning to testify about his attendance at the Sexsmith home in the early afternoon of May 29, 2021.

Police attended the home just after 2 p.m. after Williams called police himself. Const. Fortier said Williams was “rambling on the phone,” and speaking about “suspicious circumstances,” which led to the police attendance.

When the first two officers arrived, they were concerned about Williams' mental health, so Const. Fortier was called to the scene at about 2:40 p.m. The officer said he arrived and began speaking with Williams on the driveway.

“He asked me what I know about Jamaican culture and voodoo. I said I didn't know much and I asked him what it meant to him,” Const. Fortier testified.

“He starts to talk about a rock across the street that lined up with a dead bird on the driveway, that looked like it'd been dead for a while and covered in gravel, which lined up with the house where he rented. He asked me if I knew what that meant, so I asked him what did it mean to him. He didn't answer me, he just continued talking and asked me to look at some stuff inside.”

Const. Fortier said he spent about 45 minutes with Williams, as the accused showed him different items in the house. While it appears that Williams never directly told the officer why he had called the police, Const. Fortier testified Williams was “very concerned about voodoo,” and very concerned about where a knife and cup that was on a table in the house had come from.

The officer testified Williams never appeared angry or showed any indication that he might act violently. When Const. Fortier asked him directly if he had any plans to hurt himself or others, Williams said no.

Const. Fortier determined he did not have grounds to apprehend Williams under the Mental Health Act.

The owner of the house, Cornell Fisher, arrived at the scene at one point, and expressed his concerns about Williams to the officers. As Const. Fortier spoke with Fisher, Williams eventually walked away to a nearby gas station to buy cigarettes and the officer left.

At about 6:30 p.m. that same day, Fisher called police and told them he didn't feel safe with Williams on his property. Const. Ryan Routley attended the home and spoke with Fisher on the driveway, while Const. Marvin also arrived and spoke with Williams, who was across the street on the side of Sexsmith Road.

The officers learned that Fisher and Chadwick didn't want Williams at the house and Williams said he didn't want to be at the house either, because of “weird things” going on in the house

The officers supervised while Fisher and another person packed Williams' clothes into two garbage bags, and the bags were given to Williams who had remained across the street.

After speaking with Williams, Const. Park told Const. Routley that Williams was paranoid, but there were no grounds to apprehend him. As such, the officers left the scene.

The next evening, the Crown alleges Williams returned to the home and killed Chadwick.

The officers' attendance prior to Chadwick's deaths resulted in an Independent Investigations Office investigation, but the police watchdog ruled the officers acted appropriately by not arresting Williams.

"The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence and determined that the grounds to apprehend the male were not present and the actions of police were proportionate. The IIO investigation is now concluded," the IIO said in a brief statement.

The IIO investigates all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

The fifth day of Williams' murder trial will continue Friday. It's expected to run for 44 days.