New in town? Kelowna Newcomers Club is looking for you

Photo: Kelowna Newcomers Club Members of the Kelowna Newcomers Club during a recent snowshoe outing.

Making connections in a new community can be difficult, but a Kelowna-based group is trying to make it easier.

The Kelowna Newcomers Club helps people across the Central Okanagan get settled in through indoor and outdoor activities and special events. It has taken members of snowshoeing and curling adventures, wine tasting tours and hosted lunches and potlucks.

Recent arrivals to communities Lake Country to Peachland in the past four years are being invited to an open house at 7 p.m. on March 21 in Reid Hall at Benvoulin Heritage Church, at 2279 Benvoulin Road.

Prospective members who attend and meet membership eligibility requirements will be entered in a draw to win a free one-year membership.

Non-members who want to attend the open house can RSVP to Neil Martin, director of meetings at [email protected].

Since its inception, the club has grown to about 450 members. While they come to the Central Okanagan from all around the globe, the vast majority have relocated from Albertan, Manitoba, Ontario and the Lower Mainland.